We launched our first online course at ARBEZ in 2008. Since then, we’ve helped over 69,000 people to STAND OUT FROM THE HERD & LOVE WHAT THEY DO FOR A LIVING.
What makes us different makes us strong: Our leadership brings a combined 48 years of experience in consulting, recruiting and sales. Here’s what that means to you: we know things that you will NEVER see or hear as an individual consultant or job seeker. Some of it is inspiring! But some of it is ugly. Really ugly. One thing’s for sure: you deserve to know the truth! That’s why we pack all our insider secrets into bite-sized tips, tricks and inspiration through a variety of online courses. Scroll down to find the one that’s right for you.
THE ULTIMATE CONSULTING TOOLKIT COURSE BUNDLE
More Money. More Freedom. More Fun!
We bundle all of our consulting courses with weekly personal coaching. The best value for your money.
HOW TO BECOME A HIGHLY-PAID CONSULTANT COURSE
Ready To Ditch The Corporate Ladder?
Join me in these courses and get all the answers, inspiration, and step by step instruction you need to finally start building your own ladder. I will share the insider secrets you need to know + the easiest path to living a life of freedom, fun & flexibility! Together we will build the path for you to do what you love for a living … and make good money, too.
INTERVIEW TO WIN GUIDE COURSE
How to prep. How to show up. How to follow up.
Yup! Even consultants have to interview for their next “gig.” The best person for the job (best skills + experience) is rarely the one who gets the job. Nope! It’s the one who is the best-prepared for the interview. We pack over 20 years of experience getting people hired into an easy, step-by-step guide. We cover everything from how to prep to how to show up to how to follow up.
THE NETWORKING EDGE KIT COURSE
How to turn those handshakes into lifelong clients & friends.
Let’s be honest: networking (and especially talking to strangers) can be excruciating. Well, it doesn’t have to be! I’ve spent the past 20 years studying & testing networking strategies over and over and over again. I know what works, and I can’t wait to share it with you. No more embarrassing moments! You’ll learn how to get them at “Hello” and turn handshakes into lifelong clients & friends.
SALES & NEGOTIATION KIT COURSE
How to set & get your price + find your ideal clients - with ease.
We get it. Selling yourself can be downright scary. It doesn’t have to be! With our sales & negotiation kit, you’ll walk into every conversation with the tools and confidence you need to get what you want. Even better, your ideal client will be excited to hear from you and write that check.
12 MONTHS OF LIVE WEEKLY COACHING CIRCLES
Get your questions answered & break through the barrier to success!
12:00 PM CST EVERY WEDNESDAY
Sometimes, you just need someone to talk to. You’ll get it with your weekly coaching circles. Join Catherine and a small group of other smart, successful pros like you for this weekly forum. Catherine kicks things off with a lesson of the week, then dives in to your burning questions, insights and celebrations.
HOW TO STAND OUT AT WORK
Being good at what you do is important. Being known for it is priceless.
Are you tired of doing really good work, but not getting recognized for it? Have you been passed over for a promotion or a raise? Did someone else get to do that really cool project? Your challenges probably have nothing to do with the quality of your work, and everything to do with your lack of visibility. Being good at what you do is important. Being known for that is priceless! Join us to learn how to toot your own horn (without being cocky).
THE JOB HUNT TOOLKIT COURSE
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO FIND THE PERFECT JOB! ON-DEMAND 24/7: WHAT YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.
So, you need a new job. Is that it? Is that all you want ... just a job? Or, do you want to love what you do for a living? Well, guess what: you can have both ... and we will show you how. Follow our approach, and you will ...
Hi Catherine. I negotiated 3x my equivalent salary for my first client. Now I’m drowning in highly paid work! Good problem to have. Business shot off like a rocket. Making more money than I ever dreamed. ? Thanks for all the positive encouragementTerri Erickson, Strategic Improvement Adviser
It’s still a little unbelievable to me. I DOUBLED my income my first year out. You taught me everything I needed to know … step by stepEric Swenson, Business Analyst
I had the chance to take Catherine's 'How to Become a Highly Paid Consultant' course. It is awesome. I started consulting in 2016 and I did it without help. During Catherine's lessons, I kept thinking back to all of the mistakes that I made getting started. Had I taken this course first, several of those mistakes could have been completely avoided and I am sure that my business would have grown more quickly. I also learned many new strategies to improve my business going forward. Take this course if you think you want to 'hang a shingle'. You will better off for doing it.Wes Roper, Senior Franchise Consultant
WOW, has this been one of the Best decisions of my life. This is no ordinary program. After the initial training, which was worth the investment, the on-going weekly sessions provide the ongoing support and network to get your consulting career on the right track or if you already have been a consultant, can take you to the next level and stand out from the herd. ‘Standing out from the herd’ is a key element of this program. Consultants are a dime a dozen. So, to be in charge of your consulting career, you need to learn how to distinguish yourself from the others and have the confidence to succeed. This is exactly what Catherine’s program enables you to do. She does not give you fish to eat for a day but teaches you to fish for a life time.Roger Burgess, Agile Product Owner / Business Analyst
12 years ago, I turned to ARBEZ for help when I became an independent consultant. They gave me critical guidance on issues that arise as a consultant (like billing rates, insurance, etc.) that I continue to use many years later. With their help, the first project I landed was an incredibly interesting three-year international strategic banking project, and it’s gotten better from there. ARBEZ remains my “go to” resource because of their deep inside knowledge of the consulting business.Stephen Swenson, Business Change Orchestrator
About your coach
CATHERINE BYERS BREET
CAREER, CONSULTING, & JOB HUNT COACH
SPEAKER | AUTHOR | CONSULTANT | RECOVERING RECRUITER
IGNITING AUDIENCES AROUND THE WORLD SINCE 2008
We are not the Red Cross; you can’t help everyone. So, stop trying … or you will never be successful as a recruiter.” That was my first lesson in recruiting at a global consulting firm. It was also the defining moment in my career … and I came back fighting. As I stared back at my boss that day and said “Okay,” I shouted at him on the inside: “Watch me. I WILL find a way to do both.” 9 years later, I launched ARBEZ and did exactly that: I found a way to help everyone. I’m glad you’re here, because I can’t wait to help YOU make your career dreams your reality. – Catherine Byers Breet
Catherine cut her teeth as a high-tech recruiter in 1997, and has been helping people find more success & fun at work since then. She's on a mission to help 1 million people love what they do for a loving. Let her help you!
Catherine is a highly-sought global speaker with loads of proven success in job search and career coaching. From global high-tech firms in South Africa to packed auditoriums in Minneapolis, her message is the same: You CAN love what you do for a living … but it won’t just land in your lap.
No matter the topic, you can count on Catherine to deliver the good, the bad and the “Are you kiddin’ me?!” with shocking honesty … and a healthy dose of fun. LEARN MORE ...