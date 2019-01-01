Proven, bite-sized and easy to use

Career, Consulting, & Job Hunt

Coaching, cOURSES, sPEAKING & Training

#COVID19 free resources

Since 2006, we've taught over 69,000 people all over the world how to get more money, more freedom & more fun out of work. Let us help you do the same! We will show you how ... step by step. 

Get hired faster & easier | Make more money | Get inspired!

COURSES

We launched our first online course at ARBEZ in 2008. Since then, we’ve helped over 69,000 people to STAND OUT FROM THE HERD & LOVE WHAT THEY DO FOR A LIVING.  

What makes us different makes us strong: Our leadership brings a combined 48 years of experience in consulting, recruiting and sales. Here’s what that means to you: we know things that you will NEVER see or hear as an individual consultant or job seeker. Some of it is inspiring! But some of it is ugly. Really ugly. One thing’s for sure: you deserve to know the truth! That’s why we pack all our insider secrets into bite-sized tips, tricks and inspiration through a variety of online courses. Scroll down to find the one that’s right for you.

THE ULTIMATE CONSULTING TOOLKIT COURSE BUNDLE

More Money. More Freedom. More Fun!

We bundle all of our consulting courses with weekly personal coaching. The best value for your money. 

HOW TO BECOME A HIGHLY-PAID CONSULTANT COURSE

Ready To Ditch The Corporate Ladder?

Join me in these courses and get all the answers, inspiration, and step by step instruction you need to finally start building your own ladder. I will share the insider secrets you need to know + the easiest path to living a life of freedom, fun & flexibility! Together we will build the path for you to do what you love for a living … and make good money, too.

INTERVIEW TO WIN GUIDE COURSE

How to prep. How to show up. How to follow up.

Yup! Even consultants have to interview for their next “gig.” The best person for the job (best skills + experience) is rarely the one who gets the job. Nope! It’s the one who is the best-prepared for the interview. We pack over 20 years of experience getting people hired into an easy, step-by-step guide. We cover everything from how to prep to how to show up to how to follow up.

THE NETWORKING EDGE KIT COURSE

How to turn those handshakes into lifelong clients & friends.

Let’s be honest: networking (and especially talking to strangers) can be excruciating. Well, it doesn’t have to be! I’ve spent the past 20 years studying & testing networking strategies over and over and over again. I know what works, and I can’t wait to share it with you. No more embarrassing moments! You’ll learn how to get them at “Hello” and turn handshakes into lifelong clients & friends.

SALES & NEGOTIATION KIT COURSE

How to set & get your price + find your ideal clients - with ease.

We get it. Selling yourself can be downright scary. It doesn’t have to be! With our sales & negotiation kit, you’ll walk into every conversation with the tools and confidence you need to get what you want. Even better, your ideal client will be excited to hear from you and write that check.

12 MONTHS OF LIVE WEEKLY COACHING CIRCLES

Get your questions answered & break through the barrier to success!

12:00 PM CST EVERY WEDNESDAY

Sometimes, you just need someone to talk to. You’ll get it with your weekly coaching circles. Join Catherine and a small group of other smart, successful pros like you for this weekly forum. Catherine kicks things off with a lesson of the week, then dives in to your burning questions, insights and celebrations.

HOW TO STAND OUT AT WORK

Being good at what you do is important. Being known for it is priceless.

Are you tired of doing really good work, but not getting recognized for it? Have you been passed over for a promotion or a raise? Did someone else get to do that really cool project? Your challenges probably have nothing to do with the quality of your work, and everything to do with your lack of visibility. Being good at what you do is important. Being known for that is priceless! Join us to learn how to toot your own horn (without being cocky).

THE JOB HUNT TOOLKIT COURSE

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO FIND THE PERFECT JOB! ON-DEMAND 24/7: WHAT YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

So, you need a new job. Is that it? Is that all you want ... just a job? Or, do you want to love what you do for a living? Well, guess what: you can have both ... and we will show you how. Follow our approach, and you will ...

About your coach


Catherine Byers Breet

CATHERINE BYERS BREET

CAREER, CONSULTING, & JOB HUNT COACH
SPEAKER | AUTHOR | CONSULTANT | RECOVERING RECRUITER

612-508-2017 | [email protected]

IGNITING AUDIENCES AROUND THE WORLD SINCE 2008

We are not the Red Cross; you can’t help everyone. So, stop trying … or you will never be successful as a recruiter.” That was my first lesson in recruiting at a global consulting firm. It was also the defining moment in my career … and I came back fighting. As I stared back at my boss that day and said “Okay,” I shouted at him on the inside: “Watch me. I WILL find a way to do both.” 9 years later, I launched ARBEZ and did exactly that: I found a way to help everyone. I’m glad you’re here, because I can’t wait to help YOU make your career dreams your reality. – Catherine Byers Breet

Catherine cut her teeth as a high-tech recruiter in 1997, and has been helping people find more success & fun at work since then. She's on a mission to help 1 million people love what they do for a loving. Let her help you!

Catherine is a highly-sought global speaker with loads of proven success in job search and career coaching. From global high-tech firms in South Africa to packed auditoriums in Minneapolis, her message is the same: You CAN love what you do for a living … but it won’t just land in your lap.

No matter the topic, you can count on Catherine to deliver the good, the bad and the “Are you kiddin’ me?!” with shocking honesty … and a healthy dose of fun. LEARN MORE ...